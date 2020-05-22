Coronavirus: Lagos records four more deaths

Lagos state commissioner of health, Prof Akin Abayomi
Four more patients have died from coronavirus infection in Lagos State on Thursday, an official has announced.

Akin Abayomi, the Lagos commissioner for health gave the update on Friday on his official Twitter handle.

Details of the deaths were not disclosed by the commissioner.

The state also recorded four COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, making a total of eight deaths within two days.

As of Friday, 46 people have died from COVID-19 infection in Lagos, and 211 people across Nigeria.

While giving the update of COVID-19 in Lagos, the commissioner said 139 new cases of infection were confirmed in Lagos on Thursday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 3109.

“Four more COVID-19 related deaths were recorded in Lagos bringing the total of such deaths to 46. Our toll free helpline 08000CORONA is still very active, just call it to report any COVID-19 issue,” he wrote.

Lagos also discharged 13 patients on Thursday after testing negative to the virus.

As of Friday, Lagos has 3,109 confirmed cases, 2,383 active, 662 discharged and 46 deaths.

Lagos residents are urged to engage the ministry of health on all COVID-19 related issues through the toll-free line; 08000CORONA = 08000267662.

Coronavirus factsheet

