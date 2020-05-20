Coronavirus: Ogun confirms 25 new cases

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun [PHOTO CREDIT: @dabiodunMFR]
Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun [PHOTO CREDIT: @dabiodunMFR]

The Ogun State government has confirmed 25 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 178.

A statement on the official Twitter page of the state government on Wednesday said the 25 patients have been quarantined across the treatment and isolation centres in the state, as contact tracing continues.

“As at 20th May, 2020, the NCDC announced that 25 COVID-19 cases had been confirmed in Ogun State, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 178.”

“The 25 patients have been quarantined across the Treatment and Isolation Centres in the State, as contact tracing continues.

“The State has now discharged a total of 69 patients who tested negative to the virus and are now back with their families.

Details of Infection:

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria currently has 6401 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 1734 persons discharged and 192 deaths as of Tuesday night.

The number of confirmed cases has continued to rise in Nigeria, despite the efforts of the government to bend the curve.

Lagos continues to top the chart with 2755 cases, followed by Kano – 842, FCT – 427, Katsina – 281,Borno – 227, Bauchi – 224, Jigawa – 205, Ogun – 178, Kaduna – 152 , Oyo – 143, Gombe- 136, Sokoto – 113, Edo – 119 and Zamfara – 84 .

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Ogun residents to enjoy ‘windows of relaxation’ during lockdown — Governor

Others are Kwara – 65, Rivers- 53, Osun – 42, Plateau – 50, Kebbi and Yobe – 32, Nasarawa – 34, Delta – 27, Niger – 22, Adamawa – 26, Ondo – 20 and Ekiti – 19.

Also, Akwa-Ibom has 18 cases, Taraba – 17, Enugu – 16, Ebonyi – 13, Imo – 7, Bayelsa – 7 while Benue, Anambra and Abia have five cases each.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.