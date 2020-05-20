Coronavirus: Lagos Records 131 New Cases, Nine Recoveries

Related News

As the second phase of the gradual easing of lockdown commences in Lagos, the state recorded 131 new cases on Tuesday, while nine more patients recovered from the infection.

Two deaths were also recorded.

While giving update on COVID-19 in Lagos, the Lagos State Ministry of Health on its Twitter handle said the nine more patients tested negative to the infection twice and have been reunited with the society.

The patients comprise two female and seven males and were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

In addition to the recoveries, two more COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Tuesday, bringing the total deaths from the infection to 38, the statement added.

Details about the new deaths were not provided by the ministry.

“Nine COVID-19 Lagos patients; 2 females & 7 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital Isolation facility to reunite with the society.

“The patients were discharged having fully recovered & tested negative to COVID19 in two consecutive readings.

“This brings to 632, the number of confirmed COVID19 cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos,” the Ministry wrote.

Statistics

As of Wednesday, Lagos State has 2,771 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 2,083 active, 632 discharged and 38 deaths.

Nigeria recorded 226 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total confirmed cases to 6,401, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) announced.

As business activities continue in Lagos, residents are constantly urged to continue practising physical distancing, good personal hygiene, use of face masks and also obey other health guidelines towards curbing the spread of the virus.