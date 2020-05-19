Two COVID-19 patients recover in Ogun

Related News

Two more patients have recovered from coronavirus in Ogun and have been discharged, the Ogun State Ministry of Health has announced.

The ministry gave the update on its Twitter page. It said the discharged persons tested negative to the Coronavirus, making the overall number of discharged cases in the State to 69.

The ministry also announced that eight new cases have been confirmed in the state.

“On the other hand, the @NCDCgov on 18th May, 2020 announced 8 new cases of the Coronavirus in the State. Health personnel have since rounded up and quarantined close contacts of the new confirmed cases, while tracing continues for possible contacts.

“The total number of confirmed cases in Ogun State is now 153. Having sadly recorded a total of 6 related deaths, the State now currently has a total of 78 active cases.

“The general public is advised to remain precautious in their conduct, as the lockdown continues.”

Details of Infection

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria currently has 6175 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 1644 persons discharged and 191 deaths.

As Nigeria grapples with containing the spread of the disease, the number of confirmed cases has continued, Lagos tops the chart with 2624 cases, followed by Kano – 842, FCT – 422, Katsina – 281,Borno – 223, Bauchi – 222, Jigawa – 201, Ogun – 153, Kaduna – 145 , Oyo – 137, Gombe- 135, Sokoto – 113, Edo – 108 and Zamfara – 84 .

Others: Kwara – 65, Rivers- 53, Osun – 42, Plateau – 35, Kebbi and Yobe – 32, Nasarawa – 31, Delta – 27, Niger – 22, Adamawa – 21, Ondo – 20 and Ekiti – 19.

Akwa-Ibom – 18, Taraba – 17, Enugu – 15, Ebonyi – 9, Imo – 7, Bayelsa – 6 while Benue, Anambra and Abia have five cases each.