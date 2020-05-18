Despite interstate travel ban, another 14 northern youth sneak into Osun – Official

Related News

Despite the interstate travel ban imposed across Nigeria, the Amotekun Corps in Osun, on Sunday, caught at least 14 youth who sneaked into the state from the northern part of Nigeria.

They were caught at Ikire, Irewole Local Government Area.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that although those caught hid themselves in a trailer, they were intercepted at checkpoints manned by Amotekun in Ikire.

Sources in the Amotekun team told our correspondent that many of those caught were seen sweating following the heat from loads packed on them in the trailer.

Confirming the incident to journalists, the Director- General of the Amotekun Corps, Amitolu Shittu, disclosed that his team led the youth back to the Osun-Oyo boundary.

“They were subsequently asked to return to their originating state,” he said as he commended his men for being proactive. Mr Shittu did not disclose the originating state.

Sources told PREMIUM TIMES that the silence on the ‘originating’ states cannot be disconnected from the controversy that followed the arrest of 11 Zamfara indigenes that sneaked into the Osun State on April 30.

The Zamfara government in retaliation said the action of the Osun government then was unlawful.

Osun is not the only state sending back travelling Nigerians, mainly from the northern part of Nigeria.

PREMIUM TIMES last week reported how about 70 northern youth were apprehended in Ogbomoso, Oyo State, last week.

They were caught by operatives of the Nigeria Civil Defense Corps (NCDC).

President Muhammadu Buhari imposed the interstate travel ban to check the spread of coronavirus in the country. Despite the ban, however, there have been several cases of violations.

Nigeria, on Sunday, recorded 338 new cases of COVID-19 as the total number of cases inched closer to 6,000. Six people were also confirmed dead from the virus on Thursday.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), with Sunday’s figure, the total tally of infected people in the country rose to 5,959, from 5,621 reported on Saturday evening.

There was an increase in the number of infections reported on Sunday as compared to figures reported daily in the past week when the highest daily figure was 288.

Also, cases in Kano, Oyo, Borno, Gombe and Katsina have been on a gradual increase in the last few days.

The public health agency in a tweet Sunday night said the new cases were reported in 18 states. These are Lagos, Kano, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Rivers, Plateau, Oyo, Katsina, Jigawa. Kaduna, Abia, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Akwa Ibom, Delta, Ondo, Kebbi, and Sokoto states.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.