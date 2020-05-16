Coronavirus: Patient gives birth in Lagos as 67 more recover

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; addressing journalists after the State Security Council meeting at Lagos House, Marina, on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Behind him are (L-R): Director, Department of Security Service (DSS), Mr. Abdulfatai Sanusi; Commissioner of Police, Lagos Command, Mr. Hakeem Odumosu; Commander, Nigeria Navy Ship (NNS) Beecroft, Apapa, Commodore Ibrahim Aliyu Shettima and Commander, 651 Base Services Group, Nigerian Air Force Base, Ikeja, Air Commodore Rasaq Olanrewaju.
As the fight against coronavirus in Lagos progresses, 67 more patients have recovered from the virus, while a female patient was delivered of a baby boy on Saturday.

Gov Babajide Sanwo-Olu gave the update on his Twitter handle, saying the pregnant woman was delivered of a baby boy at Gbagada Isolation Centre.

Sixty-seven patients, including the foreign nationals, have also tested negative to the virus twice and have been discharged from the isolation facilities.

“I bring you great news from our isolation facilities. Today, a pregnant COVID-19 patient was delivered of a baby boy at the Gbagada Isolation Centre. Both mother and child are doing well.

“Also, 67 fully recovered COVID-19 patients; 22 females and 45 males including 3 foreign nationals – 2 Indians and a Chinese were discharged to join the society.

“The patients; 24 from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, 22 from Onikan, 11 from Agidingbi, 2 from Lekki and 8 from Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged after testing negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive readings,” Mr Sanwo-Olu wrote.

It is the fourth time in the state that a COVID-19 patient would give birth. `The three previous babies were delivered at LUTH isolation centre.

Mr Sanwo-Olu urged Lagos residents to abide by health directives.

“As our front line health workers record successes in the battle against COVID-19, we urge citizens to adhere strictly to public health directives as this is the only way we can break the chain of transmission of the infection,” he wrote.

As of Saturday, Lagos has 2,194 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 608 discharged cases and 33 deaths.

Coronavirus factsheet

