JUST IN: Ogun extends lockdown by one week

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun [PHOTO CREDIT: @dabiodunMFR]
The state announced the extension on Friday night upon the expiration of the seven days earlier declared by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

This was disclosed on the state government’s official twitter handle.

“Ogun Extends Lockdown By Another One Week As Relaxation Continues Mon, Wed And Fri Between The Hours Of 7am – 5Pm.”

The new directive means that while the lockdown continues by one week, residents are free to move around on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The governor explained that his decision was in line with the president’s directives ordering the gradual relaxation of the lockdown in the FCT, Lagos and Ogun states.

Instead of the lockdown, the president announced a night curfew (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) as well as other safety measures like the use of face masks and social distancing.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the country has so far recorded a total of 5,162 COVID-19 cases across 34 states and the FCT.

