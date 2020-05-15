COVID-19: Ekiti discharges four patients, records four new cases

Related News

The Ekiti State Government on Friday said it has received a total N631 million from the COVID-19 Response Resource Mobilisation Committee set up last month to raise and manage funds and projects to aid government’s fight against the spread of the coronavirus in the state.

The government also announced the arrival of its molecular laboratory for COVID-19 test in Ado-Ekiti, just as it announced that it has discharged four COVID-19 patients after their second test turned negative. It also confirmed another four positive cases among the people in the State quarantine centre.

The four discharged were part of the five reported active cases at the State isolation centre before the results of three out of those who were quarantined came out. The fourth new case was said to be an elderly patient at one of the state’s tertiary institutions.

The Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, disclosed these during the briefing by the State COVID-19 Taskforce in the Ado Ekiti on Friday.

The development, according to the commissioner, has brought the number of confirmed cases in the state to 19 while 13 have been discharged and one death recorded.

Mrs Yaya-Kolade said three of the new patients were clinically stable and asymptomatic as at the time of the briefing, while the elderly patient who is critically ill, was on admission at one of the state’s tertiary institutions.

The commissioner clarified that the three new cases that came into the state during the lockdown and were quarantined by the state government were made up of a 38-year-old female who came in from Lagos State, a 25-year-old male who came in from Kastina and another 32-year-old male who came in from Oyo State.

Mrs Yaya-Kolade added that the state government had successfully traced 177 contacts with 38 others currently being followed.

She further disclosed that the molecular lab which would aid random testing to curb community spread of the virus has arrived the state and would be commissioned by the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, next week.

“We trained about 80 Civil servants because of the partial opening of the MDAs. They are trained on temperature check using the Infrared, asking questions and what to do when temperature of someone is high.”

Also, the Coordinator of the state’s COVID-19 Taskforce and Director General of OTSD, Bolaji Aluko, disclosed that a sum of N631 million has been received by the Resource Mobilization Committee from 535 donors who were made up of Ekiti sons and daughters.