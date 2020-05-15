Coronavirus: Ogun commissions 100-bed isolation centre

Related News

The Ogun State Government has commissioned an additional 100- bed isolation and treatment centre for COVID-19 patients.

According to a statement released on the official Twitter page of the state, the centre, which is a donation from the private sector Coalition Against Covid-19 ( CACOVID), is located in the Oke-Mosan area of Abeokuta, the state capital.

Speaking at the event, the commissioner for health, Tomi Coker said the state government now has over 300 beds across its isolation and treatment centres.

She described the donation as a milestone in the state’s response to the pandemic.

Mrs Coker recalled how the state “sprang into action to address its index case and prepare the four walls of the Gateway State in the event of any outbreak of coronavirus.”

She said the present administration has strategically set up isolation and treatment centres in OOUTH, Sagamu, Ikenne and Iberekodo in Abeokuta for high risk and low risk cases respectively.

She said the new facility will basically take care of low risk cases.

Mrs Coker added that the private sector gesture will further boost the state’s capacity to fight the pandemic.

She said the donation of the equipment, including mobile x-ray machines, multi-parameter patients’ monitoring equipment, among others, will strengthen the state’s health sector.

In his remarks, the representative of CACOVID, Ademola Bilesanmi, described the pandemic as a global issue which called for the support of the private sector to complement government efforts.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria currently has 5162 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 1180 persons discharged and 167 deaths.

Ogun State has 134 total confirmed cases, 72 active, 57 discharged and five deaths recorded.