Coronavirus: 11 more patients discharged in Ogun

Related News

Eleven more patients have recovered from coronavirus in Ogun State and have been discharged, the state ministry of health has announced.

The ministry gave the update on its Twitter page. It said the discharged persons, who twice tested negative to the virus, rejoined their families on Thursday, taking the overall number of discharged cases in the state to 59.

“The Nigeria Center for Disease Control, however, announced on Thursday 7 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Ogun State. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the State to 134,” the state said.

“There are currently 70 total active cases that have now been admitted and are being treated in the Isolation Centres in the State. All close and possible contacts of the 7 patients just confirmed are currently being traced.

“The general public is advised to maintain distancing and hygiene measures recommended by health authorities.”

Details of Infection:

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Nigeria currently has 5162 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 1180 persons discharged and 167 deaths.

READ ALSO:

As Nigeria grapples with containing the spread of the disease, the number of confirmed cases has continued, Lagos tops the chart with 2099 cases, followed by Kano – 753, FCT – 379, Katsina – 224, Bauchi – 207, Borno – 191, Jigawa – 176, Ogun – 134, Gombe -124, Kaduna – 114 , Sokoto – 112, Edo – 92, Oyo and Zamfara – 73.

Others: Kwara – 56, Osun – 42, Rivers- 33, Yobe – 32, Kebbi- 31, Nasarawa – 29, Plateau- 25, Delta – 22, Adamawa – 21, Ondo – 19 while Taraba and Akwa-Ibom have 17 cases.

Ekiti – 15,Enugu – 12, Niger – 10, Ebonyi – 9, Imo – 7, Bayelsa – 6, Benue – 4 Anambra and Abia have two cases each.