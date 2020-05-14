Coronavirus: 13 more patients discharged in Lagos

Related News

Thirteen more patients have recovered from coronavirus in Lagos and have been discharged, the Lagos State Ministry of Health has announced.

The ministry gave the update on its Twitter handle. It said the patients tested negative to COVID-19 twice and were discharged on Thursday.

The total discharged cases in the state now stands at 541.

“13 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 2 females & 11 males; all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba & LUTH to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 4 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba & 9 from LUTH Isolation Centres have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 541,” the ministry wrote on its handle.

A 98-year-old woman was also discharged from the state’s isolation and treatment facility on Wednesday, following her full recovery from COVID-19.

She is the oldest person to recover from coronavirus infection in Nigeria and was discharged alongside 25 others.

As of Thursday, Lagos has 2,057 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 1465 active cases, 541 discharged cases and 33 deaths.