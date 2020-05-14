Coronavirus: 13 more patients discharged in Lagos

CORONAVIRUS: Covid isolation centre, Akwa Ibom. [PHOTO CREDIT: BBC]
Covid isolation centre, Akwa Ibom. [PHOTO CREDIT: BBC]

Thirteen more patients have recovered from coronavirus in Lagos and have been discharged, the Lagos State Ministry of Health has announced.

The ministry gave the update on its Twitter handle. It said the patients tested negative to COVID-19 twice and were discharged on Thursday.

The total discharged cases in the state now stands at 541.

“13 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 2 females & 11 males; all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba & LUTH to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 4 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba & 9 from LUTH Isolation Centres have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 541,” the ministry wrote on its handle.

A 98-year-old woman was also discharged from the state’s isolation and treatment facility on Wednesday, following her full recovery from COVID-19.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Ukrainian, 11 others recover, discharged in Lagos

She is the oldest person to recover from coronavirus infection in Nigeria and was discharged alongside 25 others.

As of Thursday, Lagos has 2,057 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 1465 active cases, 541 discharged cases and 33 deaths.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.