Oyo environment commissioner, Kehinde Ayoola, is dead

Kehinde Ayoola, the Oyo State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resource, is dead.

He was 55.

A member of his family confirmed the death to PREMIUM TIMES Thursday afternoon.

Taiwo Adisa, the spokesperson to Governor Seyi Makinde, also confirmed the death.

The cause of his death is yet to be ascertained but he was reported to have been sick for weeks until his death today.

Mr Ayoola was born on January 14 in Oyo town, Oyo State, Nigeria. He attended Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife. He studied Animal Science and Environmental Management and Control.

He represented Oyo East state constituency between 1999 and 2003 at the Oyo State House of Assembly and was the Speaker of the assembly in 1999.

He was married to Olukemi, an associate professor of agronomy and has two sons.