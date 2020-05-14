COVID-19: Cases in Oyo increase to 73

Seyi Makinde, Oyo State Governor [PHOTO CREDIT: @seyiamakinde]
Seyi Makinde, Oyo State Governor [PHOTO CREDIT: @seyiamakinde]

Four persons have again tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) in Oyo State, according to the latest figures released by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In the figures released on Wednesday night, the four cases were among the 185 newly recorded in 22 states.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Governor Seyi Makinde, on his Twitter handle, announced that the new figure had brought the number of cases recorded in Oyo to 73.

Mr Makinde urged people who have come in contact with a COVID-19 case, people with COVID-19 symptoms, cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath and those with respiratory disease symptoms, to come forward and register for tests.

He also called on healthcare workers who had been in contact with the high-risk groups, above to join in registering for the ongoing drive-through/walk-through testing at Adamasingba Stadium in Ibadan.

The governor further urged residents to call emergency operations centre if travellers from other states were seen in their communities.

According to him, the numbers to call are 08095394000, 08095863000, 08078288999 and 08078288800. (NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.