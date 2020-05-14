COVID-19: Ondo confirms two new cases, Ekiti plans random testing of residents

Related News

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, on Wednesday, said two new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed.

He said this on his official Twitter handle, @RotimiAkeredolu.

“We have confirmed two new cases of #COVIDー19 in Ondo State bringing the total number of active cases to 6.”

This brings the total number of confirmed cases so far in the state to 18, with one death recorded, while 11 persons have been treated and discharged.

He, however, did not give details of how the cases were discovered.

Meanwhile, Ekiti State has concluded plans to commence the random testing of residents of the state in a bid to check the community spread of the disease.

The Commissioner for Health, Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, while giving update on the pandemic on Wednesday in Ado Ekiti, said all the claims by institutions that they have produced herbal cure for COVID- 19 would be scrutinised and made to pass through medical screening before approval.

She said the random testing was necessary in view of the geometric increase in number of COVID-19 cases.

“We will begin random testing next week to stop community spread. The state is doing a lot of infection prevention trainings for our health workers to.make our people safe,” said Mrs Yaya-Kolade.

She, however, said people would not be forced to take the test, but would be sensitised and made to take it with their own consent.

Mrs Yaya-Kolade said the state would soon set up a molecular laboratory to boost the state’s testing capacity, noting that many people could know their statuses and be aware of their safety.

She said the state presently has only five patients in the isolation centre, whom she said were stable, responding to treatment and asymptomatic .

“We are still tracing some contacts and we are expecting our molecular laboratory soon just as we are still preaching prevention and containment through usage of masks and keep to personal hygiene and social financing,” she said.

“We are also thinking about complying with the new NCDC regulation that you can discharge after first negative if you are overburdened will patients. But we are going to be cautious in applying this.

“Those coming through the borders should stay away. They are not wanted here, because many of the cases we have had were brought from outside.”

Ekiti has recorded 13 cases of the virus, following the confirmation of three new cases on Monday. One death has been recorded, while a total of seven persons have been treated and discharged.