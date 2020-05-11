Ondo records first COVID-19 death

Related News

Ondo State has recorded its first COVID-19 death out of one of the three new cases identified last week by the state’s task force.

The governor of the state, Rotimi Akeredolu, who announced the death of the patient, said the incident occurred on Monday morning.

In his address on the update on the fight against the virus on Monday, the governor said the state recorded three new cases last week, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to 16.

He said of the 16, six had been successfully treated and discharged, while nine were under care at the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH), Akure.

He also noted that the last case is from Ile Oluji who had since been admitted into isolation in the IDH, while line tracing for the three new cases had been activated.

“However, I regret to inform you of the sad loss of one of the three new cases,” Mr Akeredolu said.

“The unfortunate incident occurred early this morning. The case was already a patient with a renal condition. In spite of the border lockdown, he arrived Ipe Akoko, Akoko South East local Government area on the 27th April 2020.

“His arrival was reported to our health workers who immediately proceeded to administer test upon him. The result which was received four days ago confirmed his case as positive.

“He was immediately removed and admitted into isolation at the IDH, Akure where he was further diagnosed as a patient of renal condition. This made treatment and recovery more complicated.

“He died in the early hours today. On behalf of the Government and the people of Ondo state, I wish to express our condolences to his family and loved ones. Our hearts are with them at this moment of their grief and we pray sincerely for the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

While appreciating the sacrifices of medical personnel in the fight against the virus, the governor said he had ordered the payment of all outstanding emoluments of staff of the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital.

Mr Akeredolu noted that the state was dealing with imported cases of the virus, rather than the domestic infection.

He added that the challenge of tracing contacts of the three new cases “had shown that the weaknesses in the state’s boundaries and entry points were the biggest threats facing the state.”

“In other words, if those manning our borders and residents along the borders had resisted the illegal entry of the individuals into the state, we probably would be having no new cases to report today,” he said.

The governor also said that the state had expanded the capacity of the IDH to 210 beds, adding that it was a tenfold increase in capacity.

“We have directly provided 80 standard beds, 10 ICU beds, 100 Infrared thermometers, 3 ventilators two of which are ICU ventilators,” he further said.

“The 80 beds will be used to equip our newly renovated isolation centre in Ikare. We have also received 100 beds through the coalition against COVID (CACOVID) which will allow for the expansion of our centre in Akure and the equipping of the new centre in Ondo town.

“With direct Government funding and donations in kind and cash by corporate organisations and public spirited individuals, more will be achieved in a matter of time.”

He also expressed concerns over the influx of almajiris into the state from the northern part of the country, saying his government had constituted a system to contain them and return them to their states of origin.

Ekiti

Meanwhile, the Ekiti State government announced on Monday that it had discharged five out of the 10 patients from the isolation centre.

It also disclosed its plan to expand the centre to 100- bed space in preparation of possible increase in the number of cases.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Mojisola Yahaya-Kolade, in her update on the pandemic on Monday in Ado Ekiti, said the five discharged patients “had become healthy and had tested negative for the virus”.

“Because of the increase in the pandemic, the governor has approved the expansion of the bed capacity in the Isolation Centre, as at today we have 100 bed capacity, in case of any eventuality,” she said.

“We still have contacts of patients that we are tracing, the remaining patients in the Isolation Centre are being treated.”

The national figure for confirmed cases of COVID-19 is 4,399. About 143 have died so far, while 778 persons have been treated and discharged.