Police officer killed by hit-and-run driver – Official

An officer of the Nigerian Police Force was killed in a hit-and-run accident in Lagos on Sunday, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said.

PREMIUM TIMES is withholding his identity as we are not sure his family has been formally informed.

Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the agency, said the remains of officer were recovered at Marwa, along Lekki-Epe expressway. The unidentified driver fled the scene immediately the accident occurred.

The agency said the deceased officer, who was in mufti, was on his way to resume his duty before he was reportedly knocked down by an unidentified vehicle.

“Investigation conducted at the scene revealed that an unidentified vehicle ran into the officer on his way to resume his duty. The unidentified vehicle (driver) flee (fled) the scene immediately the incident occurred.

“The deceased body has been bagged as the LASEMA responders alongside the Officers on ground (Edoh Samuel) has transported the deceased body to Marina General Hospital with the aid of the Agency’s Ambulance.

“The corpse was handed over to another officer and has been deposited in the morgue,” Mr Okunbor said.

In a related development, LASEMA has recovered the body of a commercial motorcycle operator, who was involved in a lone accident at Ikota along Lekki-Epe expressway, where he rammed into an electric pole on Sunday night.

“The deceased commercial motorcycle operator reportedly lost control of his motorcycle while on motion and rammed into an electrical pole on the road median, leaving his adult male passenger critically injured that led to his eventual death before he was admitted in the nearest hospital.

“Investigation conducted at the scene revealed that the deceased who was on motion lost control and unavoidably rammed into an electrical pole on the road median.

“An adult male who was the passenger gave up the ghost on transit to a nearby hospital,” the agency said.

The agency said the motorcycle has been taken off the road, while the victims bodies have been bagged and deposited at the morgue.