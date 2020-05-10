Ekiti, Ondo record five new COVID-19 cases

Related News

Ekiti and Ondo states have confirmed a total of five new cases of coronavirus.

While Ekiti recorded three cases, Ondo recorded two.

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, confirmed his state’s three cases on Saturday night via his official twitter handle @kfayemi.

The development brings the number of confirmed cases in Ekiti to 13, while four had been discharged and one death recorded.

Mr Fayemi said there was need for residents to be cautious about the scourge with the new development.

“We got information from NCDC tonight that three more persons tested positive to COVID-19 virus,” he said.

“Two are contacts of the medical doctor still in our care and another person who sneaked into the state before he was quarantined.

“This underscores the need for extra vigilance.”

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Mojisola Yaya-Kolade, had on Friday said all the patients at the isolation centre were stable and responding to treatment.

She said the intention of the government to provide a COVID-19 testing laboratory in the state would improve the testing capacity of the state.

Mrs Yaya-Kolade said all the corpses to be buried in Ekiti must get approval and certificate of clearance as part of the strategies to tame the spread of the disease.

In the same vein, the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, confirmed two new cases of the virus in the state.

He, however, said he would give details of the development during his weekly briefing on the pandemic on Monday.

“We recorded two new cases of #Covid19 in Ondo State,” Mr Akeredolu wrote Sunday on his official Twitter handle, @RotimiAkeredolu.

“I will be giving details on these new cases during my weekly briefing on Monday.”

The new cases bring the number of confirmed cases in Ondo to 15 with six persons discharged.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State government has sent back 13 illegal miners who sneaked in from Osun State.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the suspected illegal miners arrived the state in a truck used in conveying cement.

The truck driver, it was learnt, attempted to drop them at the FUTA South Gate in Akure, but was apprehended by vigilant residents.

The driver of the truck had told officials of the state government that he picked the 13 persons from Ilesa on compassionate grounds when they begged him to convey them to Akure.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties and Strategies, Doyin Odebowale, who confirmed the incident, said he had called in the security operatives to handle the situation.

While commending the residents for their vigilance, Mr Odebowale said the suspected illegal miners would be returned to Osun.