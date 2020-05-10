Coronavirus: Lagos discharges another 21 recovered patients

Related News

A total of 21 patients have recently recovered from coronavirus infection in Lagos State and have been discharged from the isolation centres, an official has announced.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Lagos State governor, said the patients tested negative to the virus twice and have been discharged.

This brings the total recoveries in the state to 469.

“I come bearing good news. Today, 21 COVID-19 patients; 4 females and 17 males, all Nigerians have been discharged from our isolation facilities to reunite with the society.

“The patients, 3 from Onikan, 1 from Eti-Osa, 1 from First Cardiology Hospital, 6 from Lekki and 10 from the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) Isolation Centres were discharged today having fully recovered and tested negative to COVID-19 in two consecutive test readings.

“With this, the total number of cases successfully managed and discharged from our isolation facilities has risen to 469,” Mr Sanwo-Olu said in a statement.

The governor encouraged residents of the state to continue to practice handwashing, social distancing and use of facemasks to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“If we continue to do the right things and obey the stipulated public health safety guidelines, together we can break the chain of transmission of COVID-19,” he said.

The governor on Saturday warned of a total lockdown of the state if residents continue to flout the lockdown easing guidelines.

He said the state will be forced to make a painful decision if such violations persist. He urged Lagos residents to take responsibility for their own health and stop the spread of the virus.

As of Sunday, Lagos has 1,780 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 1,260 active cases, 469 recovered cases and 33 deaths.