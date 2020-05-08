COVID-19: Lagos discharges 42 more patients

Isolation centre at Landmark, Oniru, Lagos State [PHOTO CREDIT: @jidesanwoolu]
Isolation centre at Landmark, Oniru, Lagos State [PHOTO CREDIT: @jidesanwoolu]

An additional 42 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in Lagos State and have been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities, an official has said.

The patients comprise 20 females and 22 males. This brings the recoveries in the state to 448.

Giving the update on Friday, the Lagos State Ministry of Health said the patients tested negative to COVID-19 twice.

“42 more COVID-19 Lagos patients; 20 females & 22 males; all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities at Onikan, Eti-Osa (LandMark) & Lekki to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 2 from Onikan, 32 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) & 8 from Lekki Isolation Centres have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 448,” the ministry wrote.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Lagos denies health commissioner tested positive

As of Friday, Lagos has 1,507 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 1,008 active cases, 448 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, 16 transferred cases and 33 deaths.

While Lagos has 1,008 active cases,PREMIUM TIMES reported how less than half of that number are in its isolation and treatment facilities. The state government said many of the people who tested positive are on the run from authorities.

Lagos residents are encouraged to call the ministry on 08000CORONA for all COVID-19 related complaints.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.