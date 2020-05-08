COVID-19: Lagos discharges 42 more patients

Related News

An additional 42 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in Lagos State and have been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities, an official has said.

The patients comprise 20 females and 22 males. This brings the recoveries in the state to 448.

Giving the update on Friday, the Lagos State Ministry of Health said the patients tested negative to COVID-19 twice.

“42 more COVID-19 Lagos patients; 20 females & 22 males; all Nigerians have been discharged from our Isolation facilities at Onikan, Eti-Osa (LandMark) & Lekki to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 2 from Onikan, 32 from Eti-Osa (LandMark) & 8 from Lekki Isolation Centres have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos has risen to 448,” the ministry wrote.

As of Friday, Lagos has 1,507 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 1,008 active cases, 448 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, 16 transferred cases and 33 deaths.

While Lagos has 1,008 active cases,PREMIUM TIMES reported how less than half of that number are in its isolation and treatment facilities. The state government said many of the people who tested positive are on the run from authorities.

Lagos residents are encouraged to call the ministry on 08000CORONA for all COVID-19 related complaints.