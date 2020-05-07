COVID-19: Oyo records eight new cases

Seyi Makinde, Oyo State Governor [PHOTO CREDIT: @seyiamakinde]
Just as two patients of the coronavirus were discharged from the Oyo State Infectious Disease Centre on Wednesday, the state also reported eight new cases.

The Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, in a series of tweets on Wednesday night, via his twitter handle, @seyiamakinde, said COVID-19 confirmation test of eight new cases “just came back positive from the laboratory tonight.”

He noted that the new cases had increased the number of confirmed cases in Oyo State to 52.

“Two confirmed COVID- 19 patients were discharged from the infectious disease centre, Olodo after receiving their second negative test results,” he said.

“This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 13.”

The governor had also announced that three patients who tested positive for the virus absconded shortly before they were to be admitted into the isolation centre.

He later reported that one of the absconders had been “rearrested and admitted for treatment”.

“We also have a further update on the two absconded cases reported earlier today,” he said.

“They absconded before being admitted to any of our isolation centres. After intensive contact tracing, one of them has been found and admitted to the IDC, Olodo.

“The other is a 10-year-old boy, who ‘eyewitnesses’ claim boarded a north-bound vehicle. His details have been sent to the Sokoto State PHEDC. Contact tracing is still ongoing.

“33 active cases being managed by the state, two have absconded, possibly to their permanent places of residence. This brings the number of active cases in Oyo State to 31.”

The total number of confirmed cases in the country is now 3,145 according to the NCDC. About 534 persons have been discharged so far while another 103 persons have died.

