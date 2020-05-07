Coronavirus: Lagos records two more deaths

Related News

Two more patients have died from coronavirus in Lagos State, an official said on Thursday.

Akin Abayomi, the Commissioner for Health in the state said two deaths were recorded on Wednesday. They bring the total number of deaths from COVID-19 in Lagos to 33.

While giving update, the Commissioner said 82 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in Lagos is to 1324.

“37 additional fully recovered COVID-19 patients; 19 females & 18 males including an Indian have been discharged. The total number of COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos is now 358.

“Lagos recorded 2 more COVID-19 related deaths bringing total deaths associated to COVID-19 in Lagos to 33,” he said.

Mr Abayomi enjoined all Lagos residents to adhere to directives aimed at curtailing the spread of COVID-19.

All COVID-19 related complaints should be directed to the state Ministry of Health through the toll-free line; 08000CORONA.