Coronavirus: 10 officials in Lagos governor’s house test positive

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Ten persons have tested positive to coronavirus at the Lagos State House, Marina, an official said on Thursday.

Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, said the persons were confirmed positive, although the governor and his wife tested negative to the virus.

The Lagos State House is the official residence of the governor of Lagos State.

Details of the positive individuals were not disclosed, but the Commissioner said they are “associated” with the state house.

“I am glad to announce that COVID-19 Incident Commander Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-olu and the First Lady of Lagos Joke Sanwo-olu have consistently tested negative to COVID-19 following three consecutive tests conducted on them recently.

“However, 10 persons associated with Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive to COVID-19,” Mr Abayomi wrote.

These are the first officials at the governor’s house to test positive for coronavirus.

Lagos recorded 82 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, increasing the total cases in the state to 1,324.

It is unclear whether the ten positive officials are part of the cases recorded in the state on Wednesday, as of press time.

As of Thursday, Lagos State has 1, 324 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 917 active cases, 358 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, 16 transferred cases and 31 deaths.

Mr Abayomi urged Lagos residents to embrace the MaskUpLagos initiative and observe all precautionary measures such as physical distancing, hand washing and other personal hygiene in order to curb the spread of the virus.

The commissioner said all directives on easing the lockdown in Lagos State remain in force and citizens should play their role in stopping the spread of the virus.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.