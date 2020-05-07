Coronavirus: 10 officials in Lagos governor’s house test positive

Related News

Ten persons have tested positive to coronavirus at the Lagos State House, Marina, an official said on Thursday.

Akin Abayomi, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, said the persons were confirmed positive, although the governor and his wife tested negative to the virus.

The Lagos State House is the official residence of the governor of Lagos State.

Details of the positive individuals were not disclosed, but the Commissioner said they are “associated” with the state house.

“I am glad to announce that COVID-19 Incident Commander Governor of Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-olu and the First Lady of Lagos Joke Sanwo-olu have consistently tested negative to COVID-19 following three consecutive tests conducted on them recently.

“However, 10 persons associated with Lagos State House in Marina have tested positive to COVID-19,” Mr Abayomi wrote.

These are the first officials at the governor’s house to test positive for coronavirus.

Lagos recorded 82 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, increasing the total cases in the state to 1,324.

It is unclear whether the ten positive officials are part of the cases recorded in the state on Wednesday, as of press time.

As of Thursday, Lagos State has 1, 324 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 917 active cases, 358 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, 16 transferred cases and 31 deaths.

Mr Abayomi urged Lagos residents to embrace the MaskUpLagos initiative and observe all precautionary measures such as physical distancing, hand washing and other personal hygiene in order to curb the spread of the virus.

The commissioner said all directives on easing the lockdown in Lagos State remain in force and citizens should play their role in stopping the spread of the virus.