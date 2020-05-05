Lagos loses 31st patient to COVID-19

Related News

One more patient has died from coronavirus infection in Lagos, the state Ministry of Health has said.

The patient died on Monday, bringing the total deaths in the state to 31.

“76 new cases of COVID-19 Infection confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Lagos now 1,199.

“14 COVID-19 Lagos patients; 8 males & 6 females were discharged. Total Discharged now 261.

“Unfortunately, 1 COVID-19 death was recorded. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 31,” the ministry wrote.

Total deaths from coronavirus in Nigeria also rose to 93 on Monday, while the total confirmed cases now approach 3,000.

Lagos is the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria, with a total 1,199 confirmed cases out of the 2,802 cases nationwide.

As of May 4, Lagos has discharged 261 patients following their recovery from the infection, while a total number of 31 patients have died.

The ministry urged Lagos residents to continue practising frequent hand washing, maintain safe social distance and wear nose masks at all times in public places.