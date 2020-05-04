Abducted Ekiti commissioner regains freedom

Related News

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Olabode Folorunso, who was abducted last week, has regained his freedom, an official has said.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how unidentified gunmen kidnapped the commissioner while he was travelling to his hometown in Iye-Ekiti.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the attack occurred along Isan-Iludun Road, as he was travelling with two other people in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle he was travelling in, a councillor in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the state, was killed in the attack.

The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti Command, Amba Asuquo, who confirmed the incident said policemen had already been dispatched and were on the trail of the abductors.

The abductors later demanded N30 million as ransom.

Released

According to a statement signed by the Ekiti State Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Muyiwa Olumilua, the commissioner was released few hours ago unhurt, and has since rejoined his family.

Mr Olumilua said the government was grateful for the concern shown by members of the public during his period of incarceration.

“Ekiti State Government appreciates efforts by the security agencies in securing his release, as well as ensuring security of lives and property within the State.

“The Government also expresses sympathy with the family of the late Councillor, Mr Olatunji Omotosho, who was killed by the gunmen during the abduction, on April 26th, 2020.

“The State Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who is billed to receive Chief Olabode later today, affirms the State Government’s efforts to do everything possible to rid the state of criminal elements.”