Abducted Ekiti commissioner regains freedom

NIGERIA: Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

The Ekiti State Commissioner for Agriculture, Olabode Folorunso, who was abducted last week, has regained his freedom, an official has said.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how unidentified gunmen kidnapped the commissioner while he was travelling to his hometown in Iye-Ekiti.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the attack occurred along Isan-Iludun Road, as he was travelling with two other people in the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle he was travelling in, a councillor in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the state, was killed in the attack.

The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti Command, Amba Asuquo, who confirmed the incident said policemen had already been dispatched and were on the trail of the abductors.

The abductors later demanded N30 million as ransom.

Released

According to a statement signed by the Ekiti State Commissioner for Information and Values Orientation, Muyiwa Olumilua, the commissioner was released few hours ago unhurt, and has since rejoined his family.

Mr Olumilua said the government was grateful for the concern shown by members of the public during his period of incarceration.

“Ekiti State Government appreciates efforts by the security agencies in securing his release, as well as ensuring security of lives and property within the State.

“The Government also expresses sympathy with the family of the late Councillor, Mr Olatunji Omotosho, who was killed by the gunmen during the abduction, on April 26th, 2020.

“The State Governor Dr. Kayode Fayemi, who is billed to receive Chief Olabode later today, affirms the State Government’s efforts to do everything possible to rid the state of criminal elements.”

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.