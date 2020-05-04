Osun discharges eight COVID-19 patients

Gboyega Oyeola, Governor of Osun state. [PHOTO: THISDAYLIVE]
Gboyega Oyeola [PHOTO: THISDAYLIVE]

Osun State Government on Monday said it had discharged eight coronavirus patients from its isolation centre in the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Rafiu Isamotu, who disclosed this in a statement in Osogbo, said among those discharged were two children of ages two and five.

Mr Ismaotu said with the discharge of the eight persons, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the State had dropped from 10 to 2.

He said the state has not recorded any new case in the last 24 hours but is awaiting test results of one sample sent to the African Centre of Excellence in Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Ede, Nigeria Centre For Disease Control (NCDC) accredited Testing Centre.

“Today, we discharged eight patients who have tested negative twice for the Coronavirus from our Isolation centre, comprising three males and five females, including two children of ages 2 and 5 years.

“I am happy to let you know that no new case has been recorded in the state in the last 24 hours, though we await a test result of a sample from the NCDC accredited Testing Centre; African Centre of Excellence in Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Ede,” the Commissioner said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state has 36 cases of coronavirus as confirmed by NCDC, 31 had been treated and discharged, while three had died.

(NAN)

