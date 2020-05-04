Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 30 in Lagos

Related News

The Lagos State Ministry of Health said on Monday that the state has recorded two more deaths from coronavirus infection, increasing total deaths in the state to 30.

Lagos recorded 39 new cases of COVID-19 Infection on Sunday, making the total confirmed cases 1,123.

The state has recorded 11 deaths within the space of a week.

Details about the deceased patients were not provided by the ministry.

“39 new cases of COVID-19 Infection confirmed. Total confirmed cases in Lagos now 1,123

“2 COVID-19 deaths were recorded. This brings total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos to 30,” the ministry wrote.

As of Monday, Lagos has 1,123 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 828 active cases, 247 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, 16 transferred cases and 30 deaths.

The gradual easing of lockdown commenced in Lagos on Monday, leading to thousands of Lagosians trooping out, commuting to different parts of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES observed how the gradual easing was welcomed with zero social distancing by many Lagosians, especially at banks and bus-stops, although, the wearing of face masks in public places was largely adopted.

Lagos residents are beginning to speculate more confirmed cases in the coming weeks, because of defiance of some of the directives of the state government.