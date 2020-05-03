Police arrest 2,310 violators of lockdown in Lagos – Official

Related News

The Lagos State Police Command on Sunday said 2,310 violators were arrested in the state during the lockdown, while thousands of vehicles and motorcycles were impounded.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos State police spokesperson, in a statement on Sunday, said the police are fully prepared for the next phase of enforcement which will commence on Monday.

The next phase was announced by President Muhammadu Buhari last Monday. He said there would be a gradual easing of lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja.

The gradual easing permits residents of these states to move freely from 6 a.m. – 8 a.m. when a daily curfew commences.

Mr Elkana said the police in the state is ready to strictly enforce the curfew and violators will be arrested and charged to court.

Providing an update on the enforcement of the full lockdown in Lagos State between March 30 and May 3, Mr Elkana said a large number of violators were arrested, while vehicles were impounded in their large numbers.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police said 14 identified boundaries with neighbouring states were adequately manned and tactical units were deployed to reinforce the conventional patrol teams in the state during the lockdown.

“During the lockdown period, the command successfully arrested 2,310 violators. Some of the violators were arrested in clubs, some organised parties, or engaged in group exercise, etc.

“2,185 suspects were charged to court while 125 suspects who are mostly minors, were warned and released. The suspects were awarded various degrees of punishments by the court, ranging from 2 hours to 6 months community services and fines between N5,000.00 and N100,000.00. Some where asked to write undertakings to be of good conducts/apology letters,” he said.

Mr Elkana added that 2,092 vehicles were impounded within the same period for violating the lockdown order.

“Out of the figure, 800 are private vehicles while 1,292 are commercial vehicles. 1,535 motorcycles and 369 tricycles were also impounded,” he said.

The Commissioner of Police in Lagos, Hakeem Odumosu, enjoined residents to adhere strictly to the guidelines issued by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the Lagos State Government to stop the spread of the virus.

“The battle against coronavirus is not over yet, the use of face mask is compulsory and social distancing principles must be maintained,” he said.

Mr Odumosu emphasised that businesses and markets must stick to the approved opening and closing times and commercial vehicles must not carry more than the approved passengers.

“The 8pm to 6am curfew imposed on residents by the Government will be strictly enforced. The enforcement teams are fully out to apprehend violators and arraign them in court. We must all take responsibility for our safety and the safety of our communities. Together we can stop the spread of COVID-19,” Mr Odumosu said.