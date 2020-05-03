Amotekun: Ekiti constitutes board as Ondo screens candidates

Related News

The Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, on Sunday appointed Akin Aregbesola as Chairman of the Governing Board of the Ekiti State Security Network Agency (Amotekun).

He also appointed Joe Komolafe, a retired brigadier-general, as the corps commander and member of the board.

Other members of the board are B.J Akin-Obasola, Joel Idowu Ajayi and Fatai Fakorede, a retired Major.

According to a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Olayinka Oyebode, the governor also approved the appointment of Cornelius Akintayo, a retired judge as Chairman of the Independent Amotekun Complaints Board.

“The appointments take immediate effect,” the statement said.

The activation of the Amotekun corps legislation is coming a week after the Commissioner for Agriculture, Folorunso Olabode, was kidnapped by armed gangs who demanded huge sums as ransom.

Mr Olabode and another person were kidnapped along Iludun-Isan road around 7.30 p.m on Sunday.

A councillor and House Leader at the Ilejemeje Local Government Area of the state who was driving the vehicle conveying the commissioner was shot dead in the incident.

The police confirmed during the week that they were later released by the kidnappers somewhere in Kwara State.

Meanwhile, the Ondo State Government said it had started the screening of candidates for the board of Amotekun in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Donald Ojogo, told PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday that although the initial limitations to the setting up of the security network had been taken care of, the need to ensure the appointment of credible persons to run the corps was delaying its takeoff.

“We are presently conducting security checks on the people who will be members of the Amotekun board, because we don’t want people of questionable past to get in there,” said Mr Ojogo.

“What we are trying to do is to ensure that those who will be operatives, especially at the manifest level, will have to go through serious security vetting.

“That process is on; we don’t want to take chances. We are trying to be meticulous and methodical about it.”

Mr Ojogo further noted that the state had involved all the relevant security agencies in the country in the vetting process, and until the task was concluded, the Amotekun in the state would not be unveiled.

The Amotekun security outfit was the creation of the governors of the southwest in response to the incessant kidnapping and killings perpetrated by armed bandits across the region.

The federal government had voiced its misgivings at the initial stage particularly with reference to its legality, but after further discussions, it was decided that the states should own their respective outfits instead of a regional security network.

Despite the lockdown across the states following the outbreak of the new coronavirus pandemic, the wave of violent crime and kidnapping has been sustained by the bandits.

In March, two footballers in the Nigeria local league were kidnapped in Ipele in Ondo State, while returning from a game.

They were only released after a ransom was paid.