Kidnapped twin children of Islamic cleric Akewugbagold released

Nigerian Police on patrol
Nigerian Police

The twin children of an Ibadan-based Islamic cleric, Taofeek Akewugbadold, have been freed by their abductors.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered on Sunday that the twins, a male and female, were released to the cleric at a bush path in the early hours of Sunday.

The children were kidnapped at gunpoint at the cleric’s residence located at Abatakan area in Ojoo, Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, a week ago.

Mr Akewugbagold on Wednesday begged the abductors for the release of his children.

He made this appeal while speaking with PREMIUM TIMES.

He said four suspects have been arrested, and those arrested are his workers whom the police suspect.

The cleric on Sunday announced the release of his children.

Mr Akewugbagold, who served as Chairman, Oyo State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Muslim Wing, during the eight years of the immediate past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, in a post made early Sunday morning on his Facebook page noted that the twins were released to him in a bush path.

He said, “ALHAMDULILLAH! At 5.30am of Sunday 3rd May, my abducted twin kids are released to me beside a bush after 8 days in an unknown land. Thanks to u all for your prayers and support, JAZAKUMULLAHU KHAIRAN. Abere mi bo sinu okun, Olohun yo pada fun mi”.

The Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the release.

Mr Fadeyi in a reply to an SMS sent to him, however insisted that police have intensified efforts to arrest the culprits.

“They have been released early this morning and the police has continued to intensify efforts to arrest the culprits, please”.
