Coronavirus: 22 More Patients Recover, Discharged In Lagos

Isolation centre at Landmark, Oniru, Lagos State [PHOTO CREDIT: @jidesanwoolu]
The Lagos State Ministry of Health said on Saturday that 22 additional patients have recovered from coronavirus infection and have been discharged from the state’s isolation facilities.

The recovered patients, eight females and 14 males, were reunited with the society after testing negative to coronavirus two consecutive times.

This brings the total discharged cases in the state to 247, as of Saturday.

“22 more #COVID19 Lagos patients; 8 females & 14 males, all Nigerians were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba, LUTH & Lekki to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 19 from LUTH, 2 from IDH, Yaba & 1 from our Isolation Centre at Lekki have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to COVID19.

“With this, number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos is now 247,” the ministry wrote.

Four new deaths from COVID-19 were also recorded in state and announced by the ministry on Saturday.

The state has 1,022 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 732 active cases, 247 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, 16 transferred cases and 25 deaths.

Lagos residents are urged to continue practising social distancing, good personal hygiene, avoid large gatherings and use face masks in public places.

Complaints and issues about coronavirus in the state can be registered to the Ministry through the toll-free line; 08000CORONA.

