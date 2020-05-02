Coronavirus: Lagos Records Four New Deaths, Death Toll Rises to 25

Related News

Four more patients died from coronavirus infection in Lagos State on Friday, the state Ministry of Health has announced.

The ministry on its Twitter handle on Saturday said the state has recorded four deaths from COVID-19.

The details of the deceased patients and accounts of how they died were not disclosed.

Giving COVID-19 update in Lagos for May 1, the ministry said 30 new cases were confirmed, increasing confirmed cases to 1,022 in the state.

“30 new cases of #COVID19 Infection confirmed, total confirmed cases in Lagos now 1,022. 26 #COVID19 Lagos patients were discharged. Total Discharged now 225.

“Unfortunately, 4 #COVID19 deaths were recorded. This brings total number of #COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 25,” the ministry wrote.

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its May 1st update announced 2170 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, while 351 patients have recovered from the infection, 68 patients have died as a result.

Lagos State is the state with the highest confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria, followed by Kano state with 311 cases and Abuja with 214 confirmed cases.

As of Saturday, Lagos has 1,022 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 754 active cases, 225 discharged cases, two evacuated cases, 16 transferred cases and 25 deaths.

Lagos residents are urged to call the Ministry of Health through the toll-free line; 08000CORONA, for any COVID-19 issues.