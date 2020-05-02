Coronavirus: Osun discharges index case, records one death

Related News

The Osun State Government has discharged its coronavirus index case on Saturday after testing negative twice.

This is coming 38 days after he was confirmed positive after ariving from the United Kingdom.

He has since been in Osun isolation centre receiving medical care until he recovered on Friday and was subsequently discharged today.

According to a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES by the state commissioner for Health, Rafiu Isamotu, three health workers also tested negative.

He revealed that the state government received results of the index case and those of the health workers’ second test on Friday evening from the NCDC accredited Testing Centre, the African Centre of Excellence in Genomics of Infectious Diseases, Ede.

Fatality

Mr Isamotu also said Osun recorded another COVID-19 fatality, a patient in her late 60s at its isolation centre in Asubiaro, Osogbo

“On a sad note, we lost a COVID-19 patient in her late 60s at our isolation centre in Osogbo. We pray God grant her eternal rest and give her family the fortitude to bear the loss.”

The commissioner asked health workers to always use their Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) when discharging their duties at only accredited isolation and treatment centres in the State.

With the latest development, the total number of active cases in the state is now eight.