Coronavirus: Oyo announces 10 new cases

The governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, on Friday gave a contradictory report on the number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

While the NCDC in its daily update said the state recorded six cases, Mr Makinde announced 10 via his official Twitter handle. The governor’s chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, maintained Mr Makinde’s figure when contacted on Saturday.

He said two tests came back positive on Thursday, April 30 while another eight tests came back positive on Friday, May 1.

“We have started receiving results of pending COVID-19 confirmation tests. Two tests came back positive late last night (Thursday). One from a UCH doctor who returned from Kano and another is a worker with the State Security Service.

“Another eight tests came back positive today. Of the eight newly confirmed cases, six are Togolese nationals and the remaining two are Oyo State residents in Ogbomoso.”

“In addition to the case recorded in Lagos which was announced yesterday, another confirmed case recorded in Kano is also being managed in Oyo State. This brings the number of active cases in Oyo State to twenty,” his tweet read around 11:39p.m yesterday.

Clarification

PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday contacted Governor Makinde’s CPS, Mr Adisa who clarified the contradiction.

“You know we have a testing centre in Ibadan here before they are taken to Lagos. Some of the results announced by the governor were not taken yet to Lagos. So, the governor wrapped up everything (samples in Lagos and samples already transferred to Lagos) to have 10.

“Two of the cases had earlier been reported in Kano and Lagos before they ‘escaped’ to Oyo. So, the governor added all of these together. So, it is possible some data haven’t gotten to the NCDC.”

Mr Adisa also confirmed that there are 20 active cases in the state, a figure in accordance with what was reported by NCDC.