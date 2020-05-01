PDP suspends Osun Chairman over alleged anti-party activities

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended its Osun State Chairman, Soji Adagunodo, over allegations of malfeasance, maladministration and anti- party activities.

Mr Adagundo’s suspension was contained in a letter sent to him by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party on Thursday and it was signed by the national secretary, Usman Tsauri.

The PDP asked Mr Adagunodo to quit his position pending when full investigations into allegations against him will be concluded.

He is expected to hand over all the party documents and properties in his custody to the state’s deputy chairman who shall henceforth act as the chairman.

Mr Tsauri said the decision was imperative as the report of the National Disciplinary Committee of the Party found him culpable of the allegations and complaints against him.

Adagunodo reacts

In his reaction, Mr Adagunodo called on his supporters in the state to remain calm, law abiding and shun any act of violence that may arise from his suspension.

He said the party is already handling the matter and it would be resolved amicably.

He said, “all loyal party members should remain steadfast and resolute because the current situation is just a phase and it will fade away as usual”.

