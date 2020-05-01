Fire engulfs filling station in Lagos

A filling station in Lagos owned by Oando was engulfed by fire Friday evening.
The filling station is located at Obalende roundabout in Lagos Island.
The cause of the fire could not be ascertained at the time of this report.
Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the
, said two response teams of the agency are at the scene. Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA)
Fire fighters from the Lagos State Fire Service and other first responders are also at the scene combating the fire.
Details later…
Coronavirus Quiz:
Advertisement
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES,
you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
TEXT AD: . To advertise here Call Willie +2347088095401...
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.