Fire engulfs filling station in Lagos

Gas station on fire
FILE: A Gas station on fire

A filling station in Lagos owned by Oando was engulfed by fire Friday evening.

The filling station is located at Obalende roundabout in Lagos Island.

The cause of the fire could not be ascertained at the time of this report.

Nosa Okunbor, the spokesperson of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), said two response teams of the agency are at the scene.

Fire fighters from the Lagos State Fire Service and other first responders are also at the scene combating the fire.

Details later…

