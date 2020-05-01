Coronavirus: Oyetola relaxes lockdown in Osun

Related News

The governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has announced the relaxation of the lockdown in the state from May 4.

He made this known on Thursday night during a state-wide broadcast after the expiration of the previous lockdown aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus in Osun.

Mr Oyetola said new measures shall be enforced in line with the recommendations of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, and the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“There shall be partial lockdown between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. from Monday to Thursday to enable the people go about their businesses and allow government to run. However, total lockdown shall be in force from 6 p.m on Thursday to Sunday.”

Mr Oyetola maintained that all public, religious, politica, educational gatherings and major markets remain forbidden until further notice.

“Businesses are expected to provide liquid soap and running water and hand sanitisers, while supermarkets should not have more than 10 persons at any time in their store. Inter-state travels are forbidden and as such, our boundaries remain closed.

“For the avoidance of doubt, there shall be no vehicular and human movement into and out of the State except trucks carrying medicals, beverages, foods, petroleum, construction and agriculture supplies. These supply vehicles shall not carry more than 3 persons.

“Commercial vehicles, that is, buses and taxis shall carry two passengers per row with each passenger sitting at the extreme end of the vehicle. While commercial motorcycles (Okada) shall carry one passenger, tricycles shall carry not more than 2 passengers and no passenger in front.

“Violators of the aforementioned directives will be prosecuted in accordance with the laws of the State. Any facility or establishment that violates the above directives will be shut down and any vehicle caught in violation will be forfeited to the State Government.”

Workers’ resumption

The state governor added that government staff on Grade Level 12 and above, administrative officers irrespective of their grade levels, those on essential services and those whose services may be required by the accounting officers are to report at their desks, Monday to Thursday at the usual working hours.

“They must adhere strictly to the protocols of the NCDC,” he warned. He thanked members of the food and relief committee for their service to the state.

“Their commitment demonstrates in clear terms that our most precious capital is our people. The people whom they have served selflessly have something to learn from their example and pass to posterity.

“COVID-19 transmission is a human error which occurs as a result of indiscipline and ignorance. The rise in our COVID-19 patients in the last four weeks were predominantly as a result of imported cases. We have been able to limit community transmission to its barest minimum as a result of your phenomenal cooperation and discipline. Our ability to continue on this path will determine the progress we shall make going forward.

“Let us therefore collectively focus on doing all it takes to hold this deadly virus in check and heal our land. Together, we can do it,” he said.