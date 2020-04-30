Lockdown: Police arrest 65 for holding party

Related News

The police in Lagos have arrested 65 suspects for holding a birthday party in a hotel in Lagos, thereby violating the lockdown order of the state.

Bala Elkana, the Lagos police spokesperson, said in a statement on Wednesday that the police were hinted about the illegal gathering and the consumption of hard drugs by the party rockers.

Mr Elkana said the fun seekers were arrested on Wednesday at 84 Park Hotel, Augusto Close, Oko Oba by operatives from Area G Command and Oko Oba Division.

“The suspects were arrested for holding a birthday party and consuming some substances suspected to be hard/illicit drugs.

“Some of the suspects were found in the swimming pool catching fun, in total neglect of the social distancing regulations and the lockdown order,” Mr Elkana said.

The Deputy Superintendent of Police said the suspects are within the range of 16 to 45 years and that they confessed to have left their various homes to the hotel in defiance of the sit at home order.

Mr Elkana said the hotel was sealed off for defying the directive of the government.

“The manager of the hotel was equally arrested and the hotel is sealed off by the relevant agency of the State Government.

“Investigation is ongoing and the suspects will be charged to court,” he said.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police in the state, Hakeem Odumosu, urged citizens to continue to be law-abiding. He also urged parents and guardians to monitor the activities of their wards and prevent them from acts that contravene the laws of the state.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported how the Lagos police had arrested 39 persons in a hotel for clubbing and striptease last week.

The strippers were arrested at a hotel in Idimu area of the state over an act which violated the social distancing directive of the government.