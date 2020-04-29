Cleric pleads for release of kidnapped twins

NIGERIA: Nigerian police force
Nigerian police force used to illustrate the story

An Ibadan-based-Islamic cleric, Taofeeq Akewugbagold, on Wednesday appealed to the abductors of his twins to release the two children.

Mr Akewugbagold made this appeal while speaking with PREMIUM TIMES in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the kidnapping of the twins, a male and a female, at gunpoint at Abatakan area of Ojoo, Ibadan, last Saturday.

Police spokesperson in the state, Olugbenga Fadeyi, confirmed the abduction.

Mr Fadeyi in a reply to an SMS sent to him by Premium Times said, “Yes, there was an abduction of Akewugbagold twins last night.

“Efforts intensified, arrests were made and (they are) currently assisting the police in investigations”.

Mr Akewugbagold in a telephone conversation with Premium Times said though the family had been contacted by the abductors, they were yet to demand any ransom.

He said about four suspects had been arrested but explained that those arrested are his workers whom the police suspect of involvement.

“We have been contacted. They have contacted us. We pray that God touches their minds.

“What we want is the release of the two children by the abductors. We don’t want to involve the police. I will not like to speak on the ransom.

“Yes, police arrested some people, but they are my workers. They are not the abductors. But, we did not suspect anybody.”

