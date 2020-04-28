COVID-19: 15 inmates of custodial centres get state pardon in Oyo

Seyi Makinde: Oyo State Governor

Fifteen inmates were on Tuesday granted state pardon from the Nigeria Correctional Centre, Oyo State, in line with the federal government decision to decongest the centre due to COVID-19 pandemic.

This was disclosed in a statement issued in Ibadan, by the Public Relations Officer of the state Correctional Centre, Anjorin Olarewaju, an assistant superintendent of police.

Mr Olarewaju said Governor Seyi Makinde granted state pardon to the 15 convicted inmates.

“In line with the decision of the federal government to decongest Correctional Centres across the country to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has granted State pardon to 15 convicted inmates.

“Nine of the inmates were released in Agodi Custodial Centre, while the remaining six were set free in Oyo Custodial Centre.

“The Controller of Corrections Service, Oyo Command, Tosin Akinrujomu, went to the two centres’ today to release the inmates after receiving the list from the governor,” Mr Olarewaju said.

The controller congratulated the pardoned inmates and implored them to be good citizens of Nigeria.

He reminded them on the need to maintain social distancing and keep themselves safe from the COVID-19 pandemic.

(NAN)

