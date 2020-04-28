Oyetola inaugurates task force against illegal mining in Osun

Related News

The Governor of Osun State, Gboyega Oyetola, has inaugurated a joint task force against illegal mining and other security challenges in the state.

The governor said the inauguration became necessary in order for Osun to retain its status as one of the most secure and safest states in Nigeria.

“The inauguration came months after PREMIUM TIMES exposed how illegal Chinese miners were causing environmental hazards in different communities in Osun, sometimes with the help of the police.”

Speaking at the inauguration of the taskforce in Osogbo on Tuesday, Mr Oyetola said his administration committed to “providing adequate security for our economic and investment programmes so that our vision for translating the State into an economic hub can be achieved.”

“Today’s flag-off crystallizes our bottom-up approach to fighting crime as we have involved communities across our State to elicit inputs into our security architecture and operations.”

“It is also intended to consolidate our achievements and retain the status of Osun as the safest State in Nigeria”, he said. “The Joint Task Force is a collaboration of the Army, the Police, the Air Force, the Department of State Service, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps and the Immigration Service, and it shall provide operational support for Amotekun to fight cultism, kidnapping, illegal mining and other related crimes.”

“All these efforts are aimed at reducing the incursion of criminals into the State.

“Security for us is a comprehensive initiative which includes economic, social, political and other spheres. Our social investment programmes such as employment for youths, credit facilities for our people are designed to empower them and eliminate crimes. Indeed, the inclusion of illegal mining as a component of this Joint Task Force is proof that we take our economic and industrial initiatives seriously.

“There is no hiding place for men of the underworld in the State of Osun. Today’s flag-off is, therefore, a warning to them to either leave the State of Osun or face the music”, he disclosed.

“I enjoin you to work together as a team, collaborate with other security outfits and employ the spirit of esprit de corps in the discharge of your duties. Eschew all acts that can compromise your calling and effectiveness, including bribery, corruption, high-handedness and executive recklessness.

“Let me admonish our people to cooperate with the Joint Task Force as they are at work in our collective interest.

“Achieving security is a collective responsibility. It is a path to maintaining our status as a security-conscious State, securing our people and attaining economic recovery and transformation for a sustainable, safe and prosperous Osun,” the governor concluded.