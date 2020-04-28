COVID-19 lockdown: Lagos phone dealers to switch to online business

Related News

The Lagos branch of Phone and Allied Product Dealers Association of Nigeria (PAPDAN) on Tuesday said it would commence an in-house training for its members on Online business.

The PAPDAN president, Ifeanyi Akubue, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the training was necessitated by the effect of the lockdown on businesses.

Mr Akubue said the training would also highlight the importance of online transaction, notwithstanding the capacity of the business.

According to him, online business is for Small, Medium and Large enterprises, contrary to the belief of some individuals.

”Although majority of our members are working online, this is a lesson to some people because no matter the capacity of your business, you can do your business online.

”Some people do not believe in it, just like the COVID-19, so people still do not believe in it.

”While some, not becuase they do not believe in working remotely, but they rather think that their capacity cannot accommodate online,” he said.

Mr Akubue said that after the lockdown, the association would have an in-house training for its members to expose them to the benefits, especially being in the ICT sector.

He, however, emphasised that the gains of the online businesses were much, as it creates an opportunity for wider reach.

The president added that online businesses would also complement the physical stalls.

NAN reports that the Federal Government had imposed a lockdown of the Federal Capital Territory, Lagos and Ogun states to curb the spread of the virus, hence causing people to work remotely.

