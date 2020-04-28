Police arrest four over alleged baby theft

Nigeria Police Force
Nigeria Police Force

The Lagos State Police Command says it has arrested four persons, including a couple, over the alleged theft of a one-month-old baby.

The spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, confirmed the arrest to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, saying that the suspects were arrested on Sunday by Anthony Village Police Division led by the DPO, Patricia Amadin.

Mr Elkana said investigations into the case had commenced and the four suspects were in custody.

“The baby was recovered from them,” he said.

A very reliable police source had earlier told NAN that two persons, 41-year-old male and 30-year-old female, were arrested alongside five other passengers in a Toyota Sienna car coming from the eastern part of Nigeria at about 2 a.m. on Sunday.

NAN gathered that operatives from Anthony Village Division intercepted the Sienna car at Anthony Oke pindown point while trying to enforce the lockdown order in Lagos and arrested the car, driver and passengers.

“The police discovered that among the passengers, there was a young man and a woman travelling together with the one-month-old baby. They claimed they had travelled all through the night from Orlu, Imo, to Lagos.

“Seeing that none of them was exempted from the Presidential lockdown order, all occupants of the vehicle were immediately arrested and taken to the station.

“Upon interrogation, the young man and woman with the baby claimed that a childless man and his wife here in Lagos had paid N150,000 for the said baby and that they themselves were the courier being used to deliver the baby.

“However, the facts of their testimonies are distorted and inconsistent. The police suspected that the baby was stolen. About 2.45 a.m. same day, the alleged baby-buyer couple also came to the station in an attempt to retrieve the baby,” the source said.

NAN further learnt that the couple who came for the baby were detained, while the police were trying to locate the real parents of the child.

READ ALSO: Police arrest three for trading in human skull

The source said the police recovered the birth certificate of the baby which showed she was born on March 23, 2020, outside Lagos.

“For the paternity of the baby, the maternity where the baby was supposedly born inputted the names of the couple buying the baby who did not leave Lagos as the father and mother of the child.

“This shows that there is a syndicate somewhere as this is a reflection of an organised crime,” the source added.

(NAN)

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.