Coronavirus: Fayemi, deputy, others get 50% salary cut

Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi and his deputy, Bisi Egbeyemi, have announced a 50 per cent cut in their salaries as a gesture in support of the fight against the ravaging coronavirus in the state.

Members of his cabinet and other political appointees of the state will also forfeit half of their salaries in the same token.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information, Muyiwa Olumilua, on Tuesday, in Ado Ekiti, said the move was in consideration of the economic situation imposed on the state by the pandemic.

The slash in the salaries would not affect members of the state’s civil service.

Mr Olumilua said the cut was in reaction to the ravaging effects of the COVID-19 scourge, and given that the global economy has been severely affected, with the depression affecting Nigeria as a nation and Ekiti State.

“As a responsive and responsible government, the Fayemi-led administration has taken stock of our financial situation, vis-a-vis our constantly decreasing receipts from the federation account, as well as our dwindling internally generated revenue (IGR), and has been forced to wake up to the current realities of our fiscal position,” he said.

“With promises made to the Ekiti people while seeking their mandate, coupled with the moral duty of improving their welfare, a time for making difficult decisions is at hand, and make them we must.

“In light of the foregoing, His Excellency, Governor John Kayode Fayemi has directed that salaries of all political appointees in the State, will be slashed by 50%, with immediate effect.

“Savings from this pay cut will be channeled into the execution, and completion of developmental projects in the state, as hitherto planned.

“The pay cut will affect the Governor himself, the Deputy Governor, and all political appointees down the line. Salaries of civil servants will not be affected by this directive, and shall maintain status quo.”

But the governor’s new move has been criticised by the opposition, who said the 50 percent cut in salaries was not enough.

Former spokesman for the Ayo Fayose government, Lere Olayinka, has called on the governor to slash his security votes and other extraneous allowances of members of the Ekiti State House of Assembly if he really wanted to show empathy for the state’s financial stutus.

Writing via his verified twitter handle @OlayinkaLere, the aide to Mr Fayose, said reducing salary of political appointees by whatever percentage “is a display of political showmanship.

“In Ekiti, the Gov’s security vote is more than N250m, let him reduce it by 50% what will be saved will be more than salary of political appointees in the state put together,” Mr Olayinka said.

“Any governor that is serious about cutting costs of governance at this time will reduce security vote, contingency allowance, running grant for members of the House of Assembly, etc.”

However, Mr Olumilua said the sacrifice was for the welfare of the Ekiti people, which should take pre-eminence over and above all other considerations.