Coronavirus: 15 more patients recover, discharged in Lagos

Isolation centre at Landmark, Oniru, Lagos State [PHOTO CREDIT: @jidesanwoolu]
Fifteen more patients have been discharged from the Lagos State isolation facilities on Monday following their full recovery from coronavirus, the state government has announced.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state governor, said the discharged patients tested negative to COVID-19 twice and were subsequently discharged.

The discharged patients include 11 females and four males, including an Indian. This brings the total recoveries in the state to 138.

The patients were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, and the Onikan Isolation Centre.

“15 more #COVID19Lagos patients; 11 females & 4 males including a foreign national – an Indian were today discharged from our Isolation facilities at Yaba & Onikan to reunite with the society.

“The patients; 11 from IDH, Yaba & 4 from Onikan Isolation Centre have fully recovered & tested negative twice consecutively to #COVID19

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed & discharged in Lagos is now 138,” he announced on his Twitter page.

Lagos recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to 746.

As of Monday, Lagos has 572 active cases of coronavirus, 138 discharged, two evacuated, 15 transferred and 19 deaths.

