Coronavirus: 15 more patients recover, discharged in Lagos

Fifteen more patients have been discharged from the Lagos State isolation facilities on Monday following their full recovery from coronavirus, the state government has announced.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the state governor, said the discharged patients tested negative to COVID-19 twice and were subsequently discharged.

The discharged patients include 11 females and four males, including an Indian. This brings the total recoveries in the state to 138.

The patients were discharged from the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, and the Onikan Isolation Centre.

Lagos recorded 43 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total confirmed cases in the state to 746.

As of Monday, Lagos has 572 active cases of coronavirus, 138 discharged, two evacuated, 15 transferred and 19 deaths.