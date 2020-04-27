COVID-19 patient gives birth to baby girl at LUTH

Related News

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos, says its medical team on Monday delivered a 40-year-old COVID-19 patient, of a baby girl.

The LUTH management made this known in its verified official twitter handle, @LUTHofficial, on Monday.

According to the tweet, the team comprises: doctors, anaesthetists and nurses.

It said: “A team of LUTH doctors, anaesthetists and nurses delivered a woman with COVID-19 of a baby girl this afternoon.

“The 40-year-old mother and 3.3kg baby are doing fine.

“Our gratitude goes to these gallant men and women and all warriors making the nation proud in the face of this scourge.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that LUTH on April 19 said it had successfully delivered a 68-year-old woman of a set of twins, following an IVF conception.

Chairman of LUTH Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Wasiu Adeyemo, told NAN that the woman was pregnant for the first time.

Mr Adeyemo said she was delivered on April 14 through an elective Caesarean section at 37 weeks gestation.

He said the IVF and embryo transfer were done at a facility outside LUTH.

Mr Adeyemo further said the woman was, thereafter, referred to LUTH at early gestation and was subsequently managed till she was delivered.

“This is the first in LUTH, Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

(NAN)