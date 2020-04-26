Father, son arrested for allegedly killing herdsman

Related News

A man and his son have been arrested by the police for alleged conspiracy and murder of a herdsman.

The 45-year-old man, Kolese Womiloju, and his 25-year-old son, Taiwo Womiloju, both of Gbagba Elewure village in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State, were arrested by the police in Ogun State.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Sunday said the suspects allegedly killed 32-year-old Abubakar Usman in a bush in the village and threw the corpse into a well.

Mr Oyeyemi said the suspects were arrested following a report by one Usman Bello at Odeda divisional headquarters that his younger brother who had a cattle settlement at Gbagba Elewure village had gone missing.

“Upon his report, a search party was organised for him. Later in the evening, the corpse was found in an abandoned well in the nearby bush where he was thrown into after killing him,” the police spokesperson said.

He said the Divisional Police Officer, Odeda division, Ajayi Williams, led his detectives to the scene and found the body of the victim with deep machete cuts all over his body.

“Having confirmed that the deceased was murdered in cold blood, the DPO and his men commenced an intelligence based investigation into the case which led to the arrest of a father and his son who also live in the same village with the victim,” he stated.

Mr Oyeyemi said the suspects later confessed to killing the victim after they met him grazing his cows around their farm,stressing that they had earlier warned the deceased against grazing on their farmland.

“They stated further that the deceased was warned to take his cattle away from the area and when he refused, he was beaten with a charmed ring which made him to be unconscious after which he was matcheted to death. He was then dragged to an abandoned well about one kilometer to the place and dumped there’

He said the commissioner of police, Kenneth Ebrimson, had ordered the suspects transferred to the homicide section of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and prosecution.

Meanwhile, the police boss also warned people against taking laws into their hands, saying jungle justice has no place in law.