Makinde confirms three new cases of coronavirus in Oyo

Related News

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has confirmed three new cases of coronavirus in the state.

Mr Makinde, who is the chairman of the state’s COVID-19 task force, made the announcement Saturday night in a series of tweets on his Twitter handle.

He announced the new cases shortly after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Oyo State had no new case on Saturday and had recorded a total of 18 cases.

The three new cases are expected to be announced by the NCDC in its Sunday daily report.

With the three new cases, Oyo State now has 21 cases of the coronavirus virus including one death.

One person has been transferred to Lagos State while ten people have been discharged.

The state now has nine subsisting cases of coronavirus.

Mr Makinde while speaking on the three new cases, added that 610 samples have been collected in the state so far.

“The COVID-19 confirmation test for three suspected cases from the University College Hospital, Ibadan, came back POSITIVE, today. So, there are currently nine active cases in Oyo State.

RAED ALSO:

“A total of 610 samples have been collected so far in Oyo State. 453 of these samples were collected at the COVID-19 drive-through/walk-through testing centre at Adamasingba Stadium. Testing is still ongoing at the centre.

“We urge the following categories of people who have not already done so, to call the Emergency Operations Centre on 08095394000 / 08095863000 / 08078288999 / 08078288800, for the ongoing drive-through/walk-through testing at Adamasingba Stadium;

“People who believe they could have come into contact with a COVID-19 case in Oyo State; People who returned to Nigeria from abroad within the last one month and their contacts; People with respiratory symptoms and Healthcare workers who have been in contact with the high-risk groups, above.

”Please, keep following the directives of the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force. Wash your hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, regularly. Also, continue to maintain social distancing. Gatherings in Oyo State are limited to a maximum of ten persons.”