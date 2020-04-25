COVID-19: Two Indians, Filipino discharged from Lagos isolation centre

Related News

Two Indians and one Filipino are among the 10 COVID-19 patients discharged from the Lagos isolation centre, the state’s health ministry said Saturday.

Tweeting via its official handle, the ministry said the patients were discharged after full recovery and testing negative twice consecutively.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos now 117,” it added.

One death was, however, recorded.

On Thursday, Akin Abayomi, the health commissioner, announced two COVID-19 patients had died in the state, raising the mortality to 18.

As of April 24, the state has recorded 670 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 80 new infections.

The figures are included in the 1,095 cases reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night,

Five previously confirmed patients were transferred to Ogun State, bringing the number of transferred cases to 13, the Lagos health ministry said.