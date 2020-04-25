COVID-19: Two Indians, Filipino discharged from Lagos isolation centre

Isolation centre at Landmark, Oniru, Lagos State [PHOTO CREDIT: @jidesanwoolu]
Isolation centre at Landmark, Oniru, Lagos State [PHOTO CREDIT: @jidesanwoolu]

Two Indians and one Filipino are among the 10 COVID-19 patients discharged from the Lagos isolation centre, the state’s health ministry said Saturday.

Tweeting via its official handle, the ministry said the patients were discharged after full recovery and testing negative twice consecutively.

“With this, the number of patients successfully managed and discharged in Lagos now 117,” it added.

One death was, however, recorded.

On Thursday, Akin Abayomi, the health commissioner, announced two COVID-19 patients had died in the state, raising the mortality to 18.

As of April 24, the state has recorded 670 confirmed coronavirus cases, including 80 new infections.

READ ALSO: What we do and do not know about COVID-19’s infectivity and viral load

The figures are included in the 1,095 cases reported by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Friday night,

Five previously confirmed patients were transferred to Ogun State, bringing the number of transferred cases to 13, the Lagos health ministry said.

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.