Lockdown: Police dismiss officers who assaulted woman in Osun

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed two police officers who were caught on camera assaulting a woman while enforcing the coronavirus lockdown in Iwo, Osun State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the woman, Tola Azeez, was brutalised while trying to buy drugs for her relatives at a pharmacy in Odo Ori Market in Iwo last Saturday.

The two officers are an Inspector, Ikuesan Taiwo, and a corporal, Abass Ibrahim.

The attack had been condemned by Nigerians including the Oluwo of Iwo and the Osun State government.

On Wednesday, the woman spoke to the press for the first time after her assault.

She said: “I am still under medical and psychological examination as the damage done to me physically, emotionally and psychologically are unquantifiable. I only pray to overcome the pains and the trauma in no distant time.”

Dismissal

The police in a COVID-19 security update said the two officers have been found guilty of misconduct and dismissed.

This was disclosed via the verified Twitter handle of the force late Friday.

“Inspector Ikuesan Taiwo and Police Constable, Abass Ibrahim captured in a viral video assaulting a woman in Osun have been tried and found guilty.

“They have been dismissed from the force and they will be arraigned in court for prosecution.”