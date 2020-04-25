Lockdown: Police dismiss officers who assaulted woman in Osun

Nigeria Police officers
Nigeria Police officers

The Nigeria Police Force has dismissed two police officers who were caught on camera assaulting a woman while enforcing the coronavirus lockdown in Iwo, Osun State.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the woman, Tola Azeez, was brutalised while trying to buy drugs for her relatives at a pharmacy in Odo Ori Market in Iwo last Saturday.

The two officers are an Inspector, Ikuesan Taiwo, and a corporal, Abass Ibrahim.

The attack had been condemned by Nigerians including the Oluwo of Iwo and the Osun State government.

On Wednesday, the woman spoke to the press for the first time after her assault.

READ ALSO: Lockdown: Police officers beat man to death ‘for threatening to film them playing football’

She said: “I am still under medical and psychological examination as the damage done to me physically, emotionally and psychologically are unquantifiable. I only pray to overcome the pains and the trauma in no distant time.”

Dismissal

The police in a COVID-19 security update said the two officers have been found guilty of misconduct and dismissed.

This was disclosed via the verified Twitter handle of the force late Friday.

“Inspector Ikuesan Taiwo and Police Constable, Abass Ibrahim captured in a viral video assaulting a woman in Osun have been tried and found guilty.

“They have been dismissed from the force and they will be arraigned in court for prosecution.”

Coronavirus Quiz:

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.