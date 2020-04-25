Again, Lagos govt shortlists firms for Fourth Mainland Bridge construction

Related News

The Lagos State government on Friday announced a shortlist of ten companies for the construction of the Fourth Mainland Bridge.

In a joint statement by Aramide Adeyoye and Ope George, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure and Director-General of Office of Public-Private Partnerships respectively, the government said the firms were out of the 32 eligible companies that responded to the call for Expression of Interest (EOI) and applied for construction of the bridge.

The statement read, “Following the issuance of a request for qualification to the 32 shortlisted and eligible respondents to the Expression of Interest, we are pleased to announce that the Lagos State Government has received a total of 10 responses to the request for qualification (the applications) from the applicants”.

“The Lagos State Government will now proceed to evaluate the applications in line with the evaluation criteria set out in the request for qualification and, thereafter, announce the successful pre-qualified bidders, who shall be eligible for participation in the next stage of the selection/bidding process, being the request for proposals stage”, it added.

The 10 shortlisted firms include – CCECC Nigeria Limited; CGGC-CGC Joint Venture; China Harbour Engineering Company Limited; China State Construction Engineering Corporation Nigeria Limited and IC ICTAS Insaat Sanayi ve Ticaret A.S.

Others are Julius Berger Nigeria Plc; Mota-Engil and CCCC Consortium; Mutual Commitment Company Limited; Power Construction Corporation of China and Ingenieros Consultores, S.A., through Makais Energy.

Bridge history

In 2016, the then governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, signed a memorandum of understanding with a consortium of firms for the construction of the 38-kilometre bridge.

At the time, about five companies were shortlisted for the project estimated to cost N844 billion.

One year later, Mr Ambode terminated the MOU with the firms citing “slow pace of work.”

Only Julius Berger Nigeria Plc was retained in the latest shortlist.

According to Mr Ambode, the bridge would pass through Lekki, Langbasa, and Baiyeku towns along the shoreline of the Lagos lagoon estuaries, through Igbogbo River Basin and then crossing to Itamaga Area in Ikorodu. It would also cross the Itoikin Road and the Ikorodu-Sagamu Road to connect Isawo inward the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway at Ojodu Berger axis.

Mr Ambode’s predecessor, Babatunde Fashola, had also promised to begin the construction of the bridge.